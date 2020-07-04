Iraqi MP: Withdrawal of US forces is the main focus of Al-Kazemi’s talks in Washington

SHAFQANA- A member of the Iraqi parliament’s foreign affairs committee said the issue of the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq would be at the top of the agenda of talks between Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi and Washington.

According to the Shafaqna’s translation service, Amer Al-Fayez today in an interview with Al-Maalomah, while referring that it is better for a number of representatives of major currents to accompany Al-Kazemi on his trip to Washington, said the visit is part of a series of scheduled trips to neighboring countries and some EU member states aimed at strengthening Iraq’s ties with these countries to open the door to economic and security cooperation.

“Al-Kazemi’s trip to Washington has extensive security dimensions”, he said, adding that a review of the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq completes the first round of talks that began a few weeks ago.

Al-Kazemi is scheduled to travel to Washington later this month.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.