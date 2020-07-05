Condemning al-Sharq al-Awsat’s insult to the source of emulation; Ayatollah Sistani’s influence cause of Saudis’ anger and insult: al-Nujaba

Two top-rank members of al-Nujaba Movement in separate twits strongly condemned the insult of Saudi newspaper to Grand Ayatollah Sistani and pointed to the influence of His Fatwa on the collective battle as the cause of their anger.

The official spokesman of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance, in a twit, stressing that the anti-Shiite positions adopted by the House of Saud and other mercenaries of the US and Israel are no strange, wrote, “Saudi are the ones who have shed the pure blood of Muslims.”

Nasr al-Shimmari further noted, “But, their insults to this source of emulation is an evident reason for their bitter feeling over their defeat against the wise and strong actions of the sources of emulation that rendered all their evil plans frustrated.”

Then, he called for responses to the insults made by Saudis and necessity for the adoption of positions by the government and people against such activities.

The chairman of al-Nujaba’s political board also referred to the fatwa of the source of emulation as the principal cause of the insult made by Saudi paper, al-Sharq al-Awsat to this source of emulation.

Hujjat al-Islam Ali al-Asadi, calling for the trial and prohibition of the activities of the said paper in Iraq, reiterated, “This fatwa frustrated the dreams of takfiris and their American and Zionist supporters and preserved the land and dignity of Iraq.”

It should be noted that the Saudi paper al-Sharq al-Awsat, on Friday, publishing an insulting caricature about Grand Ayatollah Sistani, accused him of the violation of sovereignty.