Humanity comes first! Muslim burial ground staff cremates 250 Hindus for free

SHAFAQNA-

Setting an example for the rest of the country, staff members of a burial ground in Marine Lines, Mumbai performed the last rites of as many as 250 Hindus in the last three months. The staff members performed the last rites free of cost.

Baba Qabrastan, located in Mumbai has been providing free ambulance service to patients as well as people who need them for funerals. Among those cremated are also unclaimed bodies.

People of all faiths are afraid

Iqbal Mamdani, a task force member said that people of all faiths are afraid and they refrain from handling bodies due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In some cases, even ambulance drivers were afraid to carry bodies of coronavirus patients.

In view of the pandemic, the staff of the Baba Qabarastan decided to do their bit and approached private ambulances in March. The staff, however, was turned down by all the organisations.

Following this, the staff made use of 6 ambulances that had been abandoned outside Mumbai. Mamdani said that they towed the vehicles to Mumbai and repaired them before use, Mumbai Mirror reported.

In the first week of April, the staff started performing the last rites of unclaimed bodies. Ten teams were constituted to work in Chandanwadi, Shivaji Park, Reay Road, Oshiwwara and Aarey Milk Colony.