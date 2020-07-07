In Picture: New medical center for Covid-19 patients in Iraq

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/5efc26a36baf5.jpg 628 1100 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-07 15:17:252020-07-07 16:03:18In Picture: New medical center for Covid-19 patients in Iraq
Date :Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 | Time : 15:17 |ID: 152880 | Print
You might also like
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's Emphasis on Continuing Reforms: The Government Gains Its Legitimacy Only From the People
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!