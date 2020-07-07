Date :Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 | Time : 15:17 |ID: 152880 | Print

In Picture: New medical center for Covid-19 patients in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain (AS): New medical center for Covid-19 patients being constructed reaches advanced phases in Iraq.

