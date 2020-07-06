Iraq‌: Manufacturing ‘sterilization gates’ serving the pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali: The Department of Conditioning and Mechanics at the Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine announced manufacturing gates for sterilization by the engineering and technical staffs of the Department.

The department Head, Engineer Mahdi Al-Khaldi, said in a statement to the “News Center” that, under the supervision and follow-up of the Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, we began manufacturing the sterilization spraying gates to be installed at the entrances of Holy Shrine. Moreover, he talked about the possibility of providing the local markets with these gates at subsidized prices. “