An Egyptian Qari teaches Quran through Facebook

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Egyptian Qari Sheikh Hassan Hissan uses Facebook to teach Quran recitation.

He has suspended his in-person Quranic classes due to the coronavirus outbreak but keeps teaching recitation online.

Hissan said it is important to learn Quran recitation face to face so that students can fully gain mastery over every aspect of the skill.

However, he added, now that it is not possible due to the outbreak, one should make the most of every available means to pass on the skills and knowledge.

Hissan holds his online classes twice a week. Each session, which also includes lessons on interpretation of the Quran, lasts one hour.

The 41-year-old Qari managed to learn the entire Quran by heart at the age of 18. He is a graduate of the Quran Sciences College in the city of Tanta.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the disease, many Quranic programs in different countries have gone online.