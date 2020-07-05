An online Quranic program planned for women in Ottawa

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The Assunnnah Muslim Association in Ottawa, Canada, is going to hold a Quranic course on Tajweed recitation of the Quran for women.

The online course will start on July 6 and run until August 31, according to muslimlink.ca website.

Those taking the course can watch the classes via Zoom every Monday, except for August 3, from 6 to 7:30 PM, local time.

Um Omar Amatallatif is the instructor of the course.

For more information click here.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus and restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the disease, many Quranic programs have gone online in different countries.