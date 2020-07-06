https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/think.jpg 225 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-07-06 09:46:252020-07-06 09:46:25Is Wara’ the same as Taqwa?
Is Wara’ the same as Taqwa?
SHAFAQNA – Improvidence (lack of care and attention) makes the belief shaky and destroys the endeavour of attaining it. The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: “the best thing for your religion is your Wara’ [1].” Because if there is no Wara’ the human being becomes improvident and his/her religion is shaky, and after that the greed appears and destroys the belief [2].
* Wara’ means to refrain from all Harams as well as all doubtful acts (which some of them may not be Haram). If a person avoids Harams, he/she is considered to be a pious person; but Wara’ is a level higher than piety (Taqwa).
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 1, Page 167.
[2] Soluke Ashourayee, Manzele Chaharrom, Deen wa Deendari, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Page 161.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!