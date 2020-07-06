What did Imam Kadhim (AS) say about Imam Ridha’s (AS) knowledge?

SHAFAQNA – Due to predicted oppositions to Imam Ridha (AS), his father Imam Musa Kadhim (AS) always praised him and particularly pointed to his knowledge and declared that after him, Imam Ridha (AS) will be the next Imam; so that people could know their Imam (AS) and follow him. In this regard, Imam Kadhim (AS) said: My son Ali is my eldest child, and he is the best of listeners and the most obedient of my children to me. He goes through the books of “Al-Jafr” and “Al-Jamia” with me, whilst except the Prophet (PBUH) and Imams (AS) after him, no one else can see them [1].

* It must be noted that “Al-Jafr” and “Al-Jamia” are holy books exclusive to Shia Imams (AS). These books are from Imam Ali (AS) who inherited them from the Prophet (PBUH). The events and the secrets of all the sciences in the world are mentioned in these books

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 49, Page 20, Hadith 252.