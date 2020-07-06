Zarif: US isolated in its measures against Iran

“The Islamic Republic is a rising power and this has led the US to wage all-out war against Iran,” Zarif said on Saturday while addressing the Iranian lawmakers at the open session of the Parliament.

US aims to introduce Iran as a ‘security threat’ and then to use its power in bodies such as the UN Security Council to increase international pressure on the country, the minister added.

US has also tried to build consensus against Iran but has not been successful, he noted. The Trump administration, Zarif continued, has pushed four UN Security Council session on Iran in the past three years, with the last one being held last week, but it has been ‘isolated’ in all sessions “because UNSC members have emphasized on the need to preserve the JCPOA, highlighting that the US is pursuing a wrong approach.”

US also aims to create fake narratives against Iran in the region and in the world, he said, pointing to the need to ‘understand America’s approach’ and not fall in its trap.

Washington’s fourth aim is to put pressure on Iran’s friends and target the country’s interests in the region, Zarif added.

The most important purpose of the United States is to introduce the Islamic Republic as an ineffective system and sow discord between people and the Establishment, he said. “If you read John Bolton’s book, you will understand all these aims that are hidden in all US policies against Iran which they call ‘maximum pressure’.”

Elsewhere, the minister referred to a 25-year strategic cooperation document with China, stressing that there is nothing hidden in this ‘yet to be finalized’ agreement and that the government will announce the details of the document after final agreement has been reached.