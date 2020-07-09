Iraqi MP: No embassy in the world has the same weapons as US Embassy in Baghdad

SHAFQANA- “There is no embassy in the world that is armed with a weapon similar to the one the US embassy now has in Baghdad,” said Kaate’ Al-Rikabi, a member of the Iraqi parliament’s Security and Defense Commission.

“This is not the first time that the United States has taken provocative actions, either through its bases or through its embassy, ​​which is a diplomatic location,” Al-Rikabi told the Iraqi news agency Nina. He added that the installation of the air defense system at the US embassy and inside a residential and security area – the Green Zone – is a dangerous record.

The member of the Iraqi parliament’s Security and Defense Commission continued: “This is a very dangerous and provocative measure and a great challenge for the Iraqi government, and it will intimidate the families inside the area, especially since the residential complexes inside the Green Zone are only 50 meters away from the US embassy”.

He added: “Days ago, the embassy used air defense systems for more than two hours and made noises that frightened families and children.” The Iraqi representative concluded by saying that the Iraqi government is now being asked to take a stand against the provocative move by the United States, added: “We will discuss this issue in the next session of parliament. It is the first time in the world that an embassy is armed with such a weapon.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.