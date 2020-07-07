What can a Mosque do with unused equipment given by the people? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi answered a question about unused equipment in a Mosque.

Question: Sometimes the people make vows to donate equipment such as kettles or kitchen utensils which the Mosque does not need them. Can those items be sold and use the income for the Mosque?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: If these equipment are not endowed to the Mosque and are just considered as the properties of the Mosque, the religious authority/trustee of the Mosque can sell them for the benefit of the Mosque. Supposedly they are endowed, if there is no hope of using them in the future for the purpose of the endowment, must be changed into the nearest thing that the endower wished for.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA