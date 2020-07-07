What did Salman Farsi (RA) say about his lineage?

SHAFAQNA – A few of the companions of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) were talking about the superiority of their race and dynasty, and they asked Salman Farsi (RA): Tell us, who are you? Who is your father and what is your lineage? Salman (RA) replied: I am Salman the child of a servant of God, I was misguided and Allah (SWT) guided me through the blessed Prophet of Islam (PBUH). I was helpless and God made me capable through the Prophet’s (PBUH) help.

I was a slave whom God freed through the blessed Prophet (PBUH). This is my lineage. Then, the Prophet (PBUH) said: O’ people of Quraysh, the race of a person is his/her religion, fairness, ethics; and his/her root is his/her wisdom. Allah (SWT) mentioned in the holy Quran [1]: “O’ mankind, God created you from a single (pair) of a male and a female, and made you into nations and tribes, that you may know each other. Verily the most honoured of you in the sight of Allah (SWT) is the most righteous of you. And Allah (SWT) has full knowledge and is well acquainted [2]”.

