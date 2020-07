Covid-19: Saudi Arabia announces Hajj health measures

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Saudi Arabia announced health protocols to to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Hajj this year, banning gatherings and meetings between pilgrims, the state news agency said Monday.

Saudi Arabia decided in June to limit the number of domestic pilgrims attending the Hajj to around 1,000 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after barring Muslims abroad from the rite for the first year in modern times.

Touching the Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam, will be banned during the Hajj this year, and a social distancing space of a meter and a half between each pilgrim during the rituals including mass prayers and while in the Kaaba circling area will be imposed, a statement by the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) elaborated, Reuters reported.

Also, access to holy Hajj sites at Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat will be limited to those with Hajj permits starting Sunday July 19 till Aug. 2, 2020, and wearing masks all the time will be mandatory for both pilgrims and organizers.