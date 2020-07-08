Egypt’s Ra’s Al-Hussain’s (AS) Mosque is being reopened to a limited extent

SHAFAQNA- The Egyptian Minister of Endowments, Mohammad Mukhtar Juma, announced the limited reopening of the Ra’s Al-Hussain’s (AS) Mosque on Wednesday.

Egyptian Minister of Endowments, Mohammad Mukhtar Juma, announced the limited reopening of the Ra’s Al-Hussain’s (A.S) Mosque on Wednesday. The Egyptian Ministry of Endowments had closed the Ra’s Al-Hussain’s (A.S) Mosque in order to prevent it from kissing and following health instructions. He added: “The Ministry of Endowments has completely disinfected this mosque and they have installed a guard around the shrine.”

The Egyptian Ministry of Endowments closed the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Mosque due to non-compliance with health instructions until further notice and interrogated all Congregational Imams and mosque staff. A citizen posted a video on his Facebook page showing that worshipers touched the wall of the mosque and kissed it.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.