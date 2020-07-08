What is the ruling on performing Qadha Salaats? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about Qadha Salaat.

Question: I do not know how many years I have performed Salaats, I estimate between 3 to 5 years, how many years of Qadha must I perform? And is observing the sequence considered to be a condition? And must each Qadha Salaat be performed in its own particular time?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is Wajib to perform Qadha Salaats for all the missed Salaats, and if you doubt about the number of Qadha Salaats, it will suffice if you perform Qadha Salaats for the lesser amount of 3 years which you have surely missed. And for daily Salaats the sequence is not needed, unless in Salaats which the sequence in them is essential, for example Dhuhr and Asr Salaats, or Maqrib and Isha in one particular day, and do repent (Tawbah) and ask for forgiveness (Istiqfaar). And you can perform Qadha Salaats at any time.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA