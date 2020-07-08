Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan warn Israel over annexation

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan Tuesday warned Israel against annexing parts of the Palestinian territories, saying that such action could have “consequences” for relations.

In a statement distributed by the German Foreign Ministry, the countries said their foreign ministers had discussed how to restart talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Reuters reported.

They, along with most other European countries, oppose Israeli plans that envisage annexing parts of the occupied West Bank as part of a peace deal that is promoted by the US administration of President Donald Trump.

The Palestinian Authority opposes the move. The United States has yet to give its approval to the annexation plans.

“We concur that any annexation of Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 would be a violation of international law and imperil the foundations of the peace process,” the European and Middle Eastern foreign ministers said after their video conference.

“We would not recognize any changes to the 1967 borders that are not agreed by both parties in the conflict,” they added. “It could also have consequences for the relationship with Israel.”

Israel had no immediate response. But in a separate statement, the regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he had told British counterpart Boris Johnson Monday that he was committed to Trump’s “realistic” peace plan.

“Israel is prepared to conduct negotiations on the basis of President Trump’s peace plan, which is both creative and realistic, and will not return to the failed formulas of the past,” the statement said.

Netanyahu had set 1 July as the day to start annexing the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley. Palestinians believe the plan will see the occupation regime seizing 30 percent of the West Bank.

As a result, the Palestinian Authority has said it is no longer bound by any of the treaties previously agreed with Israel.