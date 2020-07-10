Oldest Greek mosque closed+ Photos

Date :Friday, July 10th, 2020 | Time : 08:28 |ID: 153270 | Print

Oldest Greek mosque closed

SHAFQANA- The Greek government has closed the Andalusian mosque in the city of Piraeus in a move that has drawn criticism from Muslim groups.

The Greek Ministry of Education and Religious affairs issued a 15-day warning to close the holy place, claiming that the mosque did not have a license, and closed it after the deadline.
The mosque is located in the port city of Piraeus, 12 km outside Athens, the capital of the country, and has been a place of worship since 1989.

The Muslim Union of Greece has issued a statement expressing regret over the closure of one of the oldest mosques in Greece and calling the closure of the religious site by the government as a step in the direction of suppressing religious freedom.

PIREAS, GREECE – JUNE 30: A man collects belongings at a place of worship used by Muslims as a masjid after it was closed on the grounds that the absence of necessary permit documents in Pireas, Greece on June 30, 2020. (Photo by Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

