Medical center with Oxygen station for Covid-19 patients to open in Diyala

SHAFAQNA-

Within the campaign of constructing medical centers for Covid-19 patients in Iraqi cities, the Imam Hussain Shrine continues building EshShifa’ Medical Center 7 in the city of Diyala.

Engineer Hussain Ridha Mehdi, the director of the Department of Engineering Projects at the Imam Hussain Shrine said, “Our staff are currently finalizing the stage of interior works after they’ve completed the electrical, air-conditioning, and alarm system works.”

He also said that 80% of the project was achieved, and that includes the installation of a modern oxygen station.

The project encompasses 3,000m2 with a capacity of 70 fully-equipped beds, Medi added.

He mentioned that the medical center meets the international construction standards, and it is determined to open in mid-July.

By: Hussain Hamid Elmoossewi