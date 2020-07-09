https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/5ef5842f7eeed.jpg 628 1100 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Yahya2020-07-09 02:00:302020-07-09 02:00:30Make pilgrimage to Imam Hussain from wherever you are
Make pilgrimage to Imam Hussain from wherever you are
Wherever you are, you can now make a phone call to make a pilgrimage to Imam Hussain and experience the inside atmosphere.
Sadiq Abdul-Mun’im, the director of the Imam Hussain Shrine’s Call Center, said, “There are over 30 phones placed near the lattice-enclosed tomb of Imam Hussain to help the adorers of Imam Hussain to make pilgrimages and pray.”
From Iraq, you can dial: 442, and from outside Iraq, you can dial: 009647435777777.
By: Hussain Hamid Elmoossewi
