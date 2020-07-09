Date :Thursday, July 9th, 2020 | Time : 02:00 |ID: 153299 | Print

Make pilgrimage to Imam Hussain from wherever you are

Wherever you are, you can now make a phone call to make a pilgrimage to Imam Hussain and experience the inside atmosphere.

Sadiq Abdul-Mun’im, the director of the Imam Hussain Shrine’s Call Center, said, “There are over 30 phones placed near the lattice-enclosed tomb of Imam Hussain to help the adorers of Imam Hussain to make pilgrimages and pray.”

From Iraq, you can dial: 442, and from outside Iraq, you can dial: 009647435777777.

 

By: Hussain Hamid Elmoossewi

