What is the ruling on performing Wudhu and Qosl whilst having nail polish? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about having nail polish when performing Wudhu and Qosl.

Question: What is the ruling on having nail polish on hands and feet nails by ladies at the time of performing Wudhu and Qosl?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: All the nails of both hands must be cleansed from polish (remove polish) or any other barrier. But from feet nails, if one is cleansed (polish is removed) and Mas’h is applied on that, Wudhu is correct; but at the time of Qosl, all nails of hand and feet must be cleansed (remove polish).

Source: khamenei.ir