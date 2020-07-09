Who are the seekers of the truth according to Imam Ali (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – Describing the special characteristics of the real seekers of the truth, Imam Ali (AS) said: Revived his/her wisdom, and killed the desires to the point where the body became thin and the moral violence softened. A bright light shone, and directed him/her to the right path, and took him/her from one door to another in order to take him/her to salvation and eternal abode where his/her feet secured in a safe resting place with the body relaxation. This is the reward of utilizing the heart in the right manner, and satisfied his/her God [1].

[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 220.