Implementing a comprehensive traffic ban in Karbala due to rising Corona statistics

SHAFAQNA- The governor of Karbala announced about the general traffic ban in the province from today, Thursday, for the next three days.

“Based on the decisions of the Supreme National Health Committee, we will announce a general traffic ban in Karbala on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Luay al-Yasiri said in a statement last night, according to the Shafaqna’s translation service quoted from Non News Agency.

A curfew has been imposed in Karbala following an increase in the number of Corona patients in the province.

According to official sources, 125 people were infected with the coronavirus in Karbala yesterday, one of whom died.

Yesterday, the governor of Karbala also announced the recovery of 64 people from the Coronavirus.

