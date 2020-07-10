Date :Friday, July 10th, 2020 | Time : 08:22 |ID: 153363 | Print

Photos: Yemenis gathering in front of UN office

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of Yemenis gathered in front of the UN office in Sanaa to demand an end to the war.


This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

