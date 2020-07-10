https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/365F15F9-3D1F-444A-A1E3-D2C776CE5CF4.jpeg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-10 08:22:242020-07-10 08:25:15Photos: Yemenis gathering in front of UN office
Photos: Yemenis gathering in front of UN office
SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of Yemenis gathered in front of the UN office in Sanaa to demand an end to the war.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
