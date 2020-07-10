Photos: Widespread protests against the massacre of Yemenis in London

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Muslims and non-Muslims took to the streets in the British capital, London, chanting slogans against the war and killing of the Yemeni people.

Protesters also condemned racism and the killing of blacks. During the demonstration which was held in front of the BBC building, protesters protested the brutal attacks by Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Yemen, as well as the sale of weapons by some European countries. Protesters carried Yemeni flags and written slogans such as “Stop the attacks”, “Justice for Yemen”, “Save Yemen”, “Sanctions on the United Arab Emirates” and “Stop Saudi Arabia”.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.