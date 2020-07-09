Date :Thursday, July 9th, 2020 | Time : 20:54 |ID: 153407 | Print

Hashd al-Sha’abi arrests six Daesh members in Mosul

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency:Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in Mosul detained a number of Daesh members who planned to attack the Northern Iraqi city

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have thwarted Daesh’s terrorist operation against the capital of Nineveh province.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Iraq PMU said that the intelligence forces of Hashd al-Sha’abi, in collaboration with the special forces, managed to detect and arrest a six-member terrorist team in Mosul during a pre-emptive operation.

In recent months, various areas of some Iraqi provinces have been the site of Daesh hideouts, and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have carried out dozens of operations in the provinces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against Daesh members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

