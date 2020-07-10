Date :Friday, July 10th, 2020 | Time : 10:35 |ID: 153439 | Print

UN: Assassination of Gen. Soleimani unprecedented in the context of armed conflict

SHAFAQNA-The assassination of the late Commander of Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, as part of an armed conflict was unprecedented, especially as it took place in a sovereign state”, UN spokesman Agnes Kalamar said.

According to Shafaqna’s translation service quoted from Almayadeen, at a UN Human Rights Council meeting in Genoa on the assassination of Martyr Soleimani and Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, Kalamar said that: “The irregular release of UAVs and military drones is dangerous.” He added: “The assassination operation of General Soleimani was an unprecedented step in the field of armed conflicts. In this operation, a senior Iranian government official was targeted in a sovereign state”.

“If we do not control the UAVs launch process, we will all soon fall victim to it. The Security Council should try to establish standards for the use of certain weapons,” the UN rapporteur said. Days ago, UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Kalamar called the assassination of General Soleimani in Iraq by using UAVs and by order of the President of the United States, as a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

