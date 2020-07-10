If a person is hired for a year to recite the Quran for the deceased, can this person seek help from others to do the task? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about seeking help from others to recite the Quran for the deceased.

Question: If a person is hired for a year to recite the Quran for the deceased, can this person seek help from others to do the task?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If it is a condition in the contract, or considering the evidence it becomes clear that the intention of the hirer was that the hired person himself do the job, cannot seek help from another person without the hirer’s permission; otherwise, can assign/transfer the whole work with the same fee or more to another person, or can do some of the work himself and assign the remainder to another person with agreed fees.

Source: khamenei.ir