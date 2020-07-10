Why must people obey Divine Commands?

SHAFAQNA – In one of his great sermons in Nahjul Balaghah, Imam Ali (AS) said: Benefit from what God has said, and accept God’s advice and guidance, because Allah (SWT) has closed the way of making excuses on you by clear proofs, and has given you the final warning, and has declared the deeds which are favourable with God, and has introduced to you the acts which are inappropriate; in order that you follow good deeds, and avoid bad acts. Indeed, the Prophet of Allah (SWT) always used to say: Verily, heaven is in the difficulties and unpleasant events, and hell is in the inordinate desires and lusts [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 176.