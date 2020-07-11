Date :Saturday, July 11th, 2020 | Time : 15:53 |ID: 153474 | Print

Video: Saudi women participate in disinfecting Al-Ahsa mosques

SHAFAQNA- For the first time, a group of women in the Saudi province of Al-Ahsa carried out disinfection and cleaning of the mosques in this province. The team consists of eight women who volunteered to disinfect thr mosques amid the outbreak of Corona.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

