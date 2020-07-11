https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/42092366-F6C2-4115-AE8E-647ED4719A69.jpeg 614 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-11 15:53:442020-07-11 15:53:44Video: Saudi women participate in disinfecting Al-Ahsa mosques
Video: Saudi women participate in disinfecting Al-Ahsa mosques
SHAFAQNA- For the first time, a group of women in the Saudi province of Al-Ahsa carried out disinfection and cleaning of the mosques in this province. The team consists of eight women who volunteered to disinfect thr mosques amid the outbreak of Corona.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
