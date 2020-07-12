“No for execution” campaign in solidarity with Shia prisoners in Bahrain +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Bahraini social media users announcing that the confessions of political prisoners in Bahrain have been under torture, launched a Twitter campaign to call on the world to share the voice of Bahraini prisoners’ oppression.

Activists and users of social media in Bahrain have launched a campaign to express solidarity with political prisoners sentenced to death.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch called on Bahrain’s allies, including the United States and Britain, to put pressure on Bahrain to allow the HRW experts to do independent investigations into reports of torture of two Bahraini prisoners sentenced to death named “Mohammad Ramadan” and “Hussein Musa”.

The organization called on Al Khalifa officials to release the Bahraini prisoners or re-try them in on the basis of fair and equitable trial.

The request follows a hearing by an appeals court affiliated with the Al Khalifa regime on Monday (July 13th), which is the last chance to reconsider this oppressive sentence.

A medical report from a Bahraini Interior Ministry doctor confirms injuries to Musa’s wrists, raising suspicions of mistreatment with the Bahraini prisoner and a violation of his rights.

