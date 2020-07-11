Al-Aqsa Mosque: Waqf announces health measures for pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Waqf (Endowment) organization announced on Wednesday new health measures for Al-Aqsa Mosque’s pilgrims in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The measures embody unifying prayers behind one imam and an attraction to worshippers to keep up social distancing and keep away from congregating throughout their presence contained in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The Waqf, Islamic authority that oversees Muslim holy sites in Israeli-occupied Jerusalem Al-Quds, additionally urged worshippers to totally adjust to well being directions, significantly concerning sporting face masks, and to make use of their very own prayer carpets.

“Anybody who violates these directions is not going to be allowed to enter and pray within the mosque,” it cautioned in an announcement, according to danilfineman. It also called on the elderly and sick to pray at home or at the mosque closest to their home so that they avoid crowded spaces where the likelihood of catching the disease increases dramatically. In March, the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound was completely closed to the public for the first time since 1967 “in response to the health crisis raging across the globe. Only employees of the site were allowed to pray on the esplanade outside the mosque. The complex reopened in late May and since then thousands of worshipers have converged on the site almost daily, i24news reported.