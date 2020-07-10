Online teaching of Quran continues by Astan of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Through online programs, the Quran Memorization Center of the Holy Quran Institute affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, Iraq, is continuing its Quranic activities.

According to the website of the Astan, Mustafa Sa’dun, a teacher of the center, said that the center holds its Quran memorization programs for different age groups and has achieved great successes in Quran teaching.

A number of Quran recitation teachers and experts of the center in Quranic fields supervise the online programs, he added.

Sa’dun said that the Quran memorization project of the center started about six years ago and tens of Quran memorizers have graduated from the center so far.

Noting that the students of the center have succeeded in winning top ranks at different national Quran contests, he expressed hope that they can represent their country at international Quran contests in the near future as well.

“Skilful Memorizer of Quran” is the title of a major Quranic project of the center implemented with the aim of promoting Quran memorization skills of the students, he said.

The center also holds Quran reading and memorization sessions in the holy month of Ramadan every year, according to Sa’dun.

This year’s programs of the center have not been stopped, but are held online due to the spread of the Coronavirus, he said.