Is Islam a religion of peace? 

SHAFAQNA- Islam is the religion of peace and mercy for all creatures, although nowadays, some extremists have spread misconception about the Islam. Is Islam really the religion of peace? The answer to this question is in the affirmative, for the following reasons.

Islam is primarily a religion of peace. Its name “Islam” comes from “silm” which means two things: one is “submitting to God” and the second is “peace”. Both meanings are inter-twinned.

The root of the word Islam, silm, refers to making peace, being in a mutually peaceful environment, greetings, rescue, safety, being secure, finding peace, reaching salvation and well being or being far from danger, attaining goodness, comfort and favor, keeping away from troubles and disasters, submitting the self and obeying, respect, being far from wrong.

Peace is a Word Spoken by a Merciful God!

سَلَامٌ قَوْلًا مِنْ رَبٍّ رَحِيمٍ “(It will be said to them): Salaam a Word from the Lord (Allah), Most Merciful.” (Quran 36:58)

Whenever Muslims meet one another, they use the greeting of peace: “As-Salamu ‘Alaykum — peace be upon you”, and the other person responds by saying “‘Alaykumus Salam — upon you be peace.”

The daily prayers begin with praising God as “Mercy and Beneficent” and ends with the greeting of peace for all.

Peace is encouraged by the Quran:

“And the servants of the Beneficent Allah are they who walk on the earth in humbleness, and when the ignorant address them, they say: peace. (Quran 25:63) “And if they incline to peace, then incline to it and trust in Allah; surely He is the Hearing, the Knowing.” (Quran 8:61)

The final abode which Allah has provided for the believers, and to which He invites them, is called daru ‘s-salam (the abode of peace). The Quran says:

“They shall have the abode of peace with their Lord.” (Quran 6:127) “And Allah invites to the abode of peace.” (Quran 10:25)

It is significant that the Quran designates Muslims as a community of the middle way; ummatan wasatan, which together with its parallel concept of “mutual recognition” (ta’aruf) for friendship with other communities and nations, visualises Muslims as agents and facilitators of peace.

Not only does Islam forbid all kinds of aggression and injury between individuals, but also it teaches that individuals in the society are brothers to each other and they must observe peace and reconciliation among themselves.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the messenger of Allah to convey the message of honesty, piousness, peace, mercy, integrity, and love. He had never done any activity which indicate act of terrorizing, misconduct, racism and violation against humanity.

The Prophet of Islam was ahead of his times in promoting peace and justice in society. It would be worthwhile to look at how he dealt with non-Muslims minorities and with the enemies during the war time because the true worth of a society manifests when it is put under pressure.

