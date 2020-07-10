Mumbai’s Shia clerics help victims of Coronavirus +Photos

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: In addition to killing large numbers of people, the widespread outbreak of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in various parts of the world has also dealt a heavy blow to businesses and created difficult days, especially for the poor.

Charities play an important role during the epidemic, and they must go to the aid of governments and support organizations to aid those in need.

From the beginning of the virus’s spread, Shiite clerics have been helping people around the world to provide a variety of donations, regardless of their religion; such as medical care for patients and ghusl and the provision of corona deaths, distribution of masks, disinfectants and food, and even psychiatric and emotional measures for the survivors of the deceased.

Due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in India, Shia clerics, like the clergy of other countries, have rushed to the aid of their people.

Hojjat-ul-Islam Maulana “Zeeshan Haidar Khan” is one of the Indian scholars who is very active in this field.

He is the director of “Imam al-Asr School” in “Mumbai” for three months, aiding needy people of the “Gondi” area in Mumbai and providing them with food.

In an interview with ABNA, Maulana Haidar Khan said: “We are trying to bring everything we can to solve the problem of the Mumbai Gondi people.”

“Nearly 500 households in the area have been helped, most of them Shiites,” he added.

“In addition to food, we distributed some cash donations to the needy people,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that the aid of Zeeshan Haidar Khan and Imam al-Asr School was not allocated to the Shiites, but also to other Mumbai citizens as much as possible.