India: Modi created a common enemy in Muslims and secular liberals

SHAFAQNA- In new India, being both a Muslim and ‘liberated’ could mean sure trouble. Modi’s strategy relied on the creation of a common enemy in Muslims and secular liberals.

Under Modi, India’s ethos is Hindu, and peace and brotherhood requires religious minorities to know their place. It is this sort of Hindu nationalism that led to the attacks on Muslims, their homes, schools and their places of worship. Modi was elected in 2014 on the promise he would bring his “Gujarat model” of high growth rates driven by private-sector-led manufacturing to national prominence.

But the Gujarat model also involved the promotion of a vicious right-wing populist politics, which sought to create and elevate a Hindu majority out of a socially and economically diverse population to act as a voting bloc for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Conversation mentioned.

This strategy relied on the creation of a common enemy in Muslims and secular liberals. It involved the strategic use of violence to polarise communities in areas where the BJP faced the most electoral competition. At this time, the sarcastic term to describe Muslims was liberated. Times changed. India changed. The demolition of the Babri Masjid, the Gujarat pogrom, rising communal tension, and finally a regime change. All this cast a disturbing shadow on Muslim identity.

An anonymous Indian Muslim Wrote in the Wire: “As the Modi sarkar took a stronger foothold, the lynching of Muslims started. It disturbed me. My established identity could now bring a sudden and violent end to life. I started to debate less in public. I stopped saying Salamwaleikum on receiving a phone call in a public space. I taught my kids to not call me Abba while travelling on a train or a bus. I even started tweaking my name. Meat dishes were out of the menu, more so when I travelled. I had never imagined that the privilege of identity could actually turn into a handicap for me.”

He declared that the whole idea was to make me realise that I was a Muslim alone. Any other identity was not for me. Gradually, I too started becoming wary of wearing my patriotism on my sleeve. In a similar vein, he noted that when India lost the cricket World Cup semi-final in July 2019, he felt bad not because India lost but because something in him had already died. His overriding feeling that day was just relief. The relief that Modi could not turn a World Cup victory into yet another moment of personal aggrandisement.

He reiterated that when nations treat their citizens unequally, the notion of national identity takes a beating. In the end, he said: “I write this piece anonymously because I have a family. I have a job. I live in a neighbourhood. This is a New India and I am a coward. It had to be anonymous.”