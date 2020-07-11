What is the ruling on cutting the head of the animal before it is dead? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about slaughtering animals.

Question: Is there a problem if the head of the animal is cut before it is dead?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It is Haram to cut the head of the animal before its soul is out of its body completely, but the meat of the animal does not become Haram with this act.

Source: khamenei.ir