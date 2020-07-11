https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/religion.jpg 163 309 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-07-11 10:08:542020-07-11 10:08:54Who is the true religious person?
Who is the true religious person?
SHAFAQNA – About some people, it can be said: Such a person is religious to a certain extent. The one who makes use of the religion to some extent, and not at all the times, his/her religiosity fluctuates. Therefore, the religious people differ in their practices. The true religious person is the one who makes use of all Divine Decrees; meaning whatever he/she has accepted in inner self, makes use of and is obliged to them [1].
[1] Soluke Ashurayee, Manzele Chaharrum Deen wa Dindari, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Page 172.
