Who is the true religious person?

SHAFAQNA – About some people, it can be said: Such a person is religious to a certain extent. The one who makes use of the religion to some extent, and not at all the times, his/her religiosity fluctuates. Therefore, the religious people differ in their practices. The true religious person is the one who makes use of all Divine Decrees; meaning whatever he/she has accepted in inner self, makes use of and is obliged to them [1].

[1] Soluke Ashurayee, Manzele Chaharrum Deen wa Dindari, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Page 172.