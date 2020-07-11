Black Lives Matter: Football legend takes a knee for 8mins 46secs

SHAFAQNA – According to Sky Sports, demonstration by former Arsenal legend lasted the same amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd, the unarmed American black man whose death in May 2020 sparked worldwide protests. Wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-shirt, the former Arsenal forward also raised his fist in solitary as players and staff across the MLS continue to pay tribute to George Floyd.

“I sat down for 8 mins and 46 seconds, I guess you guys know why,” Henry said after the match. “That was just to pay tribute. That was it, simple.” The kneeling protest was popularised by then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 while the raised fists mirrors the protest against racial inequality by Americans John Carlos and Tommie Smith at the 1968 Mexico Olympics.