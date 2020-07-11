UN humanitarians warned: 360,000 severely malnourished children could die in Yemen

SHAFAQNA – According to UN News; the World Food Programme (WFP) said that it needs $200 million per month to maintain assistance in the war-torn Yemen. “IF we wait for famine to be declared, it will already be too late as people will already be dying”, it said in a statement (10 July 2020). The UN agency has already had to limit distributions in the north of the country and fears that it may not be able to prevent people from starving, as it said it did last year.

“There are 10 million people who are facing (an) acute food shortage, and we are ringing the alarm bell for these people, because their situation is deteriorating because of escalation and because of the lockdowns and the constraints and the social-economic impact of the coronavirus.” “Those people cannot go to find work, they have to stay home, they cannot feed themselves and their families.” , WFP spokesperson Elisabeth Byrs told journalists in Geneva.