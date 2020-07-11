Syrian children fly kite in the shadow of a ceasefire+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Displaced Syrian children took part in a kite-flying program in the camps set up on the Turkish border after the ceasefire agreement, and stayed away from the suffering of war for a few minutes.

Displaced Syrian children in Idlib camps near the Turkish border flew kites and they were away from the pain of war for a few minutes, according to the ABNA news agency. The children living in the tent camp, which was set up in a safe environment after a Turkish-Russian agreement to establish a ceasefire, sent their kites into the sky. “We held this program with the slogan of justice for the children of the camp and with the aim of relieving these war-torn children,” said Abdul Salam Yusuf, Head of the Taha camp.

He added: “With the limited facilities we had, we held this program and provided them with cartons, glue and pencils. Children are deprived of everything here, and global NGOs should not forget them.” “Valid Rahmon,” one of the children participating in the program, said: “We made kites with the equipment we had and gave to the children to make them happy.”

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.