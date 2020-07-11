Death sentences increase public demand for restructuring of political system in Bahrain
Death sentences in Bahrain come against the backdrop of public demands, and in spite of the fact that long-term jail terms continue to be issued. The goals of the [Al Khalifah] regime are clear: It wants to discourage the nation from pursuing their legitimate demands, and to break their steadfastness,” al-Wefaq Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Hussein al-Daihi wrote in a post published on his Twitter page.
“Such rulings are also the results of lack of political participation and engagement, for which the corrupt judiciary must be held accountable,” he added, Press TV reported.
“All through the popular uprising, dozens of crimes have been committed against the sons of Bahrain inside and outside prisons, and many people have died or endured various forms of torture. Nevertheless, we have not heard of a single stiff sentence against one of the perpetrators. This is while death sentence awaits all those who campaign for freedom and political justice.”
Daihi’s remarks came shortly after Bahraini activists launched an online campaign against death sentences in the Persian Gulf kingdom.
Bahrain has seen anti-regime protests over the past nine years. The major demand has been the ouster of the Al Khalifa regime and establishment of a just and conclusive system representing all Bahraini nationals.
The Manama regime, in return, has ignored the calls and is pressing ahead with its heavy-handed crackdown and persecution of human rights campaigners and political dissidents.
Bahrain’s parliament approved the trial of civilians at military tribunals on March 5, 2017. The move drew widespread condemnation from human rights bodies and activists, and was described as imposition of an undeclared martial law across the country.
Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa rubber-stamped the constitutional amendment on April 3 that year.
