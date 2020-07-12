Date :Sunday, July 12th, 2020 | Time : 09:59 |ID: 153700 | Print

Holy Shrine of Lady Zaynab (S.A) reopened to pilgrims+Photos

SHAFAQNA- The management of the holy shrine of Hazrat Zaynab Kobra (S.A) in Damascus, announced the reopening of the holy shrine to the pilgrims after its closure for a few days.

The shrine of Hazrat Zaynab (S.A) had been closed to the pilgrims for several days for reconstruction and development, but the Mosque of the holy shrine was open and the pilgrims could pray there.

It is worth mentioning that the development and reconstruction of the shrine of Hazrat Zainab (S.A) had been started last week and due to the increase in construction work and the impossibility of pilgrims’ travel, it had been closed until further notice and no time had been set for its reopening.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

