What does the Quran say about interacting with Ahlul Kitab?

SHAFAQNA – Ahlul Kitab (or people of the book/scripture is an Islamic term which refers to Jews, Christians and Sabians) are introduced into two groups of those who fight Muslims and another who do not fight Muslims. Having relation between the believers and Ahlul Kitab, is inappropriate and Haram and the hellfire is the punishment for those who do so. But the relation with Ahlul Kitab who do not fight Muslims must be in ways which they do not have access to Muslims secrets and the relationship is not warm and friendly to an extent that the person is not affected by them and does not cause the person to leave the lines of the believers, as is mentioned in Ayah 51 of Surah Al-Ma’idah: “O’ you who believe, take not the Jews and Christians for your friends and protectors; they are but friends and protectors to each other. And the one among you who turns to them (for friendship) is of them. Verily Allah (SWT) does not guide the unjust people.”

Of course Muslims can use Halal edibles from Ahlul Kitab and have trade deals with them, as is mentioned in Ayah 5 of Surah Al-Ma’idah: “The food of the people of the book is lawful for you and yours is lawful to them.” Muslims are commanded to treat Ahlul Kitab who do not intend to fight them with forgiveness, as is Mentioned in Ayah 109 of Surah Al-Baqarah: “But forgive and overlook, till Allah (SWT) accomplish God’s purpose; for Allah (SWT) hath power over all things.”

But if they ridicule Muslims beliefs, any kind of interaction with them is forbidden, as is mentioned in Ayahs 57-58 of Surah Al-Ma’idah: “O’ you who believe, do not take for friends and protectors those who take your religion for a mockery or amusement; whether among those who received the scripture before you, or among those who reject faith, but fear Allah (SWT), if you have faith. Say: “O’ people of the book, do you disapprove of us for no other reason than that we believe in Allah (SWT), and the revelation that hath come to us and that which came before us, and perhaps that most of you are rebellious and disobedient?” Indeed, hostility and hatred from some of the people of the book toward Muslims in itself is a great obstacle for having friendly relation with them, as is mentioned in Ayahs 113 to 119 of Surah Aal-e-Imran.