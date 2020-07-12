25th anniversary of the Bosnian Muslims genocide in Srebrenica

SHAFAQNA – According to euronews, commemorations were held in Bosnia on Saturday (11 July 2020) to mark the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre of Bosnian Muslims — Europe’s worst atrocity since the Second World War and the only one to be declared a genocide.

Official commemorations followed by the burial of nine bodies of victims identified over the past year. Their remains will be laid to rest in the cemetery of a memorial centre to the genocide at Potocari, a village near Srebrenica which was home to a UN peacekeeping base during the Bosnian war.

Srebrenica was supposed to be a UN safe haven. Thousands of Muslim men and boys were murdered by Bosnian Serb forces over a week from July 11, 1995 in and around the town, in what is now Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Bosnian Serbs’ military and political chiefs, Radovan Karadzic et Ratko Mladic, were sentenced to life imprisonment by a world tribunal over the massacre and the siege of Sarajevo.