Return of Hagia Sophia to a place of active worship would not preclude World Heritage status

SHAFAQNA- The President of Turkey has recently formally converted Istanbul’s sixth-century Hagia Sophia back into a Mosque and declared it open for Muslim worship, a decision that many Muslims have celebrated. But, Erdogan’s Mosque declaration has received widespread international criticism.

Erdogan is not the first person to suggest the building’s status as a Mosque should be restored. Thousands of Muslim Turks have prayed outside the building over the years to demand that it be reconverted to a place of worship, according to Nbcnews. In the past, Erdogan has repeatedly called for the stunning building to be renamed as a Mosque and in 2018, he recited a verse from the Quran at Hagia Sophia.

The President of Turkey said the first prayers inside Hagia Sofia would be held on July 24, and urged respect for the decision, Abc reported. He said the nearly 1,500-year-old Hagia Sophia would remain open to Muslims, Christians and foreigners. He added that Turkey had exercised its sovereign right in converting it to a Mosque and would interpret criticism of the move as an attack on its independence.

World reacts to Turkey’s decision

The proposal prompted criticism from religious and political leaders worldwide. Pope Francis said on Sunday he was “very distressed” over Turkey’s decision to again make Istanbul’s sixth-century Hagia Sophia museum a Mosque. “My thoughts go to Istanbul. I’m thinking about Hagia Sophia. I am very distressed,” he said during his weekly blessing in St. Peter’s Square, The Guardian reported.

The World council of Churches has written to Turkey’s president expressing “grief and dismay” over the decision to change the status of Istanbul’s landmark Hagia Sophia from a museum to a Mosque, the journal told. Moreover, UNESCO said its World Heritage Committee would review Hagia Sophia’s status, saying it was “regrettable that the Turkish decision was not the subject of dialog nor notification beforehand”. UNESCO calls on the Turkish authorities to open a dialog without delay, Politico mentioned.

Erdogan went ahead with the plan despite appeals from NATO ally the United States and from Russia, with which Ankara has forged close relations in recent years. Greece swiftly condemned the move as a provocation, France deplored it while the US also expressed disappointment.

Why has the decision caused so much controversy among international leaders?

Declaring the site as a Mosque is seen by some religious and political leaders as marking it exclusive only to Muslims. U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo said last month the landmark should remain a museum to serve as bridge between faiths and cultures. But Erdogan said that those who do not take a step against Islamophobia in their own countries … attack Turkey’s will to use its sovereign rights, Aljazeera told.

What does declaring it a Mosque mean?

First of all, Turkey’s decision, however, does not mean that the Hagia Sophia will immediately close to secular visitors and become a full-time place of worship. Rejecting the idea that the decision would prevent different faiths from coming together, Erdogan said: “Like all of our other mosques, the doors of Hagia Sophia will be open to all, locals or foreigners, Muslims and non-Muslims.” Some Islamic prayers have been held in the museum in recent years. In a similar vein, defending the move, a Turkish official stressed that tourists could still visit the site after it once more became a Mosque Rnz told.

A spokesperson for Erdogan says visitors will still be welcome to visit Hagia Sophia, which is the country’s most popular tourist attraction. “Opening up Hagia Sophia to worship won’t keep local or foreign tourists from visiting the site,” Ibrahim Kalin told the Turkish news agency Anadolu in an interview earlier this week. Another important point worth to be mentioned is the fact that, the return of the Hagia Sophia to a place of active worship would not necessarily preclude World Heritage status, National Geographic told.

Roughly 20 percent of the thousand-plus properties inscribed on the World Heritage List have a spiritual or religious connection, including Vatican City and the Jameh Mosque of Isfahan, Iran. A magnet for tourists worldwide, the Hagia Sophia was first constructed as a cathedral in the Christian Byzantine empire but was converted into a Mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453.