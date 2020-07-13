Date :Monday, July 13th, 2020 | Time : 10:09 |ID: 153741 | Print

Photos: Friday prayer at Al-Hassanein Mosque in Berlin, Germany

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- With the presence of Shia Muslims and by observing the principles of health and social distance, Friday prayer was held at Al-Hassanein Mosque in Berlin, Germany.


Thia news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
Germany lives in fear of more attacks
The Supreme Religious Authority: There is a disrespect of scholars and religious symbols because of lack of…
Germany stops selling weapons to Saudi Arabia
Hate crimes against Muslims in Germany on the rise
British Government do not support a ban on wearing the veil in public
Abbas Mousavi, Boris Johnson, Saudi Arabia, Yemen Abbas Mousavi rejects UK’s blame for oil field attacks, slams British ‘war crimes’ in Yemen
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *