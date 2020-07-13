https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/A822E438-1CC9-4122-9BB7-369E961DAC9C.jpeg 675 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-13 10:09:132020-07-13 15:36:40Photos: Friday prayer at Al-Hassanein Mosque in Berlin, Germany
Photos: Friday prayer at Al-Hassanein Mosque in Berlin, Germany
SHAFAQNA- With the presence of Shia Muslims and by observing the principles of health and social distance, Friday prayer was held at Al-Hassanein Mosque in Berlin, Germany.
Thia news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
