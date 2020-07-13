https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/FDA13189-E223-42F1-A6AB-098760E5EF36.jpeg 506 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-13 09:36:462020-07-13 09:50:52Photos: Palestinian protest against Israel settlement and annexation plan in West Bank
Photos: Palestinian protest against Israel settlement and annexation plan in West Bank
SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian people demonstrated in the Nablus area in the town of Asira Ash-Shamaliyah, in protest of the Israel’s annexation and settlement plan.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
