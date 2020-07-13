Date :Monday, July 13th, 2020 | Time : 09:36 |ID: 153757 | Print

Photos: Palestinian protest against Israel settlement and annexation plan in West Bank

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian people demonstrated in the Nablus area in the town of Asira Ash-Shamaliyah, in protest of the Israel’s annexation and settlement plan.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

