US distorted sovereignty by assassination of Gen. Soleimani ,UN expert says

It is not possible to target a high-ranking official in another country in this way, UN human rights investigator Agnes Callamard said in and interview with Al Mayadeen.

The United States has failed to provide sufficient evidence of an ongoing or imminent attack against its interests to justify the assassination of Gen. Soleimani, she added, saying that thereby, the US has distorted the principle of sovereignty.

The US action violated the rules of different principles, she stressed.

In the 44th regular session of the Human Rights Council which was held on Thursday, UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard called the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani by US forces a violation of international law.

The attack violated the UN Charter, she added, calling for accountability for targeted killings by armed drones and for greater regulation of the weapons.

In this session, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN office in Geneva also said that the United States should be held accountable for the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

“The assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani is an illegal act and a great crime that has endangered world peace and security,” he said.