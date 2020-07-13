How to gain rewards for this world and the hereafter?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that a person asked the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) for practical guidelines in order to gain God’s kindness, people’s kindness, increase in wealth, longevity, and companionship of the Prophet (PBUH) which are considered as the prosperous circumstances in this world and the hereafter. The Prophet (PBUH) replied: If you want God’s kindness, be pious and righteous; if you want people’s kindness, be kind to them and do good deeds, and do not look at whatever is in their hands. If you want increase in wealth, purify it by paying Divine Rights and people’s rights. If you want healthy body, pay Sadaqah (charity for the sake of God). If you want longevity, keep ties with family; and if you want to be associated with me, lengthen your Sujood (prostrations) [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 5, Page 164.